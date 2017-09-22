Greek-American Candidate Urges No on Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill

HOUSTON – Greek-American Houstonian Alex Triantaphyllis who is running for Congress in Texas’ 7th District sent out a statement to his supporters to join him in saying no to the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill. He said, “Though recovery and relief efforts here in Houston remain at the forefront of our minds, I wanted to call out the Republicans’ latest attempt at a repeal-and-replace healthcare bill for what it is: cynical, rushed, and just plain bad.”

Triantaphyllis asked, “Will you sign our petition to Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn to tell them a vote for the Graham-Cassidy bill is a vote against Texans?”

The statement continued, “While we know very little about the bill (most importantly, its Congressional Budget Office score), what we do know is deeply concerning. Here are a few components of the bill that are especially troubling: 32 million people could lose access to coverage in the first ten years alone; people living with pre-existing conditions could see a dramatic increase in premiums or be dropped entirely from their coverage; 11 million low-income adults would lose access to healthcare with the end of the Medicaid expansion.”

Triantaphyllis concluded, “Senate Republicans only need one more vote to pass the bill and could do so as early as next week. We’ve seen versions of this bill before. Each time, you’ve spoken up and we’ve kept the pressure on Congress. I’m asking you to stand with me today to tell our Senators to do the right thing.”

The emailed statement included links to the petition against the proposed healthcare bill. https://act.myngp.com/Forms/-2177116661114992128?midqs=-1571756269952303104&ms=rrdem09212017

The devoted family man, community leader, and Houston-native hopes to be the first Democrat in 50 years to represent the 7th District. A graduate from Rice University with a BA in political science and Hispanic studies, Triantaphyllis completed Masters in Economics coursework in Argentina. He is also a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. The son of a fourth-generation Texan mother and Greek immigrant father, he was born and raised in Houston, a city which has given so much to his family. In an interview with The National Herald, he noted the opportunity to study his father received as an 18 year-old immigrant from Greece with a scholarship to Houston’s Rice University where Triantaphyllis later attended and met his future wife Christina Lagos Triantaphyllis.

Christina has roots in Chios on her father’s side and Crete on her mother’s side, and leads public policy and strategy efforts at Collaborative for Children, a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of early childhood education and care in the Houston area. They live in Houston with their infant daughter, Mina, who, Triantaphyllis told TNH, is learning English, Greek, and Spanish.

More information about Alex Triantaphyllis and his campaign is available online at: www.alextfortexas.com.