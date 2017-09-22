Mitsotakis Outlines Vision for “Creative and Autonomous” Schools

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy wants schools that are “creative and autonomous, which ensure conditions of equality and support the weaker children,” main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, while visiting a primary school in the Athens district of Agios Dimitrios.

“[It should have] a programme adapted to the needs of the times, with decent and modern infrastructure,” he said, noting that ND’s aim is a long-term plan in which teachers and parents have the first say.

He also noted the need to reward achievements, whether this was in sports, arts, culture or academic excellence. “We must in some way reward those who distinguish themselves,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis said he was in favour of “model schools” that challenged children from poorer neighbourhoods to do more things but not if this was done at the expense of the other schools in the system, which were the vast majority.

Ending his visit, Mitsotakis underlined ND’s commitment to supporting state schools and noted that education was more than a political priority but “an essential condition for the survival of the nation in a world undergoing drastic changes.