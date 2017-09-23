Facing Tense and Difficult Times, Archdiocese Holds Emergency Meeting

NEW YORK – In a lengthy and at times tense emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Archdiocesan Council of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on September 19, the existence of an $8.5 million deficit, as The National Herald had previously reported, was officially announced, as was that the Archdiocese’s finances were mismanaged for years.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America and Council Vice Chair George Tsandikos did not respond to TNH’s request for comment.

The emergency meeting notwithstanding, …