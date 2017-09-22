Withdrawing Threat to Shut, Eldorado Gold Presses for Licenses

After a Canadian company running a gold mine operation in northern Greece pulled back from its threat to stop the project unless licenses were granted, negotiations with the government have stepped up.

Eldorado Gold had said it would cease the mining work being done by its subsidiary, Hellas Gold, which would have put up to 2400 workers out of a job unless getting the needed approvals to proceed as Development Minister Giorgos Stathakis took the company to arbitration over some disputed issues.

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) which is the junior partner in the coalition headed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA joined some Leftist opponents of the operation saying it shouldn’t be allowed to operate because of environmental worries.

Eldorado Gold officials said they withdrew plans to close the work because there was “constructive dialogue,” going on with the government, diplomatic language usually used to disguise more combative talk.

“We are very pleased with the constructive dialogue that is underway with the Ministry of Energy and Environment,” said Eldorado President and CEO George Burns. “Furthermore, last week the ministry issued a number of long overdue routine permits for our Olympias project. As a result of these developments we have decided to temporarily postpone our decision to place our assets in Halkidiki on care and maintenance.”

But he said there’s a short leash on the understanding and the company reserves “the right to place our assets on care and maintenance and to take prompt legal action to protect the company and its assets in Greece should our dialogue with the Ministry of Energy and Environment prove unsuccessful.” Translated: he could sue if the deal goes south.

The news was met by cheers in Athens by the gold mine workers who had gone on a 48-hour strike and taken protests to the door of the Development Ministry without being able to meet Stathakis.