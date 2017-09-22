EU Says Greece Delayed Asking Help for Oil Spill

As the government continued to defend its response to an oil spill after a tanker said not to be seaworthy sank off the island of Salamina, flooding the port of Piraeus and Athens’ beaches, a European Commission spokesman said it wasn’t asked for help immediately.

A spokesman for the European Union offices in Brussels said the government waited three days before asking for assistance, the time that Shipping Minister Panigiotis Kouroumblis from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition was away in London.

During that time the spill worsened but when he returned he said his office had swiftly acted to control it without explaining why if that was the case the oil spread. At one point he offered to resign over the disaster but withdrew it and then rejected demands by major opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of New Democracy to step down.

According to the spokesman for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Commissioner Christos Stylianides, Greek authorities contacted the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) early on September 13 following the sinking of the Agia Zoni II on Sept. 10, Kathimerini said.

EMSA responded and a vessel was dispatched within hours to the area to assist in the cleanup operation, he said, but it was too late as the delay let the spill spread at the same time the government said it was being contained. Kouroumblis had told Parliament EMSA officials told him they couldn’t send a ship right away but the agency said it did.

With maritime analysts saying the tanker wasn’t inspected, the Shipping Ministry – Kouroumblis has no experience in maritimes matters – said it would step up checks of small tankers, especially older vessels, and those carrying Greek flags. Many Greek ships use flags from other countries to avoid paying taxes in their homeland and avoid coming under Greek laws in some cases.

Two cleanup ships, the Aegean Breeze 1 and the Siros were expected to resume efforts to pump out the residual fuel from the wreck although another, the Lassaia cargo vessel was ordered to stop because its security certification had expired.

Earlier this week the captain and first engineer of the Lassaia were taken into custody after an inspection by customs and Coast Guard authorities found there was fuel in the ship’s hold that hadn’t been accounted for, raising questions whether it came from the spill.

Deputy Shipping Minister Nektarios Santorinios told a public radio station on Sept. 21 that two-thirds of the stored fuel had been pumped out although the impact could be felt on the beaches for years, analysts said.

He said that 1,533 tons of mazut fuel oil has been taken out of the tanker and that another tanker may approach the site where the Agia Zoni II lies on the shallow seabed to pump out more fuel oil. Estimates have ranged from 300 to 800 tons of mazut oil leaking from the small tanker.