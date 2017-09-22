Katrougalos: IMF Always Made it Hard to Conclude Program Reviews

ATHENS – A key feature of the third review is that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must decide if it wants to remain in the Greek programme, Alternate Foreign Minister for European Affairs George Katrougalos said on Friday, in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM.

Asked about the progress of negotiations with the institutions, he said that the IMF always made the conclusion of the programme reviews difficult and now shows that it intends to continue this course. The IMF was now insisting on the need for audits of the Greek banks, Katrougalos pointed out, when all Europeans and the European Central Bank say that, on the contrary, Greek banks have no problem and their figures are showing a return to profitability.

“The IMF has always been a champion of neoliberalism, insisting on extreme positions, especially on labour issues, that have hurt Greek society. As for the IMF’s positive contribution by pressuring Europeans over the debt issue, Katrougalos said that the Europeans have now realised that debt relief is essential.