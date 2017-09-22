Tsipras: Climate and Environment Protection a Government Priority

HERAKLION, Crete – Greece has already taken an active role in environmental protection in Europe, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday during the Clean Energy for EU Islands forum held in Chania, Crete.

“We should not forget that we are the only lignite-producing country in the European Union which has been pushing for the adoption of stricter limits on emissions,” he said and added: “But our efforts and contribution to clean energy transition are multi-faceted.”

Domestically, he said, the share of renewables in the energy mix is steadily increasing and the achievement of European targets in 2020 can be taken for granted.

“We have adopted the guaranteed price system and the first competitive process for photovoltaic plants,” the prime minister underlined.

Tsipras stated that “we are completing the consultation with the European Commission on a plan for competitive bidding for all forms of renewable energy sources – photovoltaics, wind power or, if there is interest, biomass and small hydroelectric plants. ”

“At the same time, we are promoting a modern Special Spatial Plan for Renewable Energy Sources, the existence of which will help avoid time-consuming legal implications,” he said.

In cooperation with the Commission, we are also moving forward with the modernization of the environmental licensing framework for renewable energy sources, Tsipras noted.

The prime minister also stressed that “we rendered long-term energy planning a political priority. And that, despite the seven-year economic and social crisis from which we are now exiting.”