Kotzias Discusses Greek Education in the U.S. in Meeting with Archbishop Demetrios

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias discussed Greek education in the United States and the role and activities of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America with the Archbishop Demetrios of America, during a meeting in New York on Thursday.

After the meeting, Kotzias and the Archbishop made joint statements to the press, with the minister praising the work of the Greek Orthodox Church in both civic and educational matters.

The two officials discussed about the Greek schools in the United States and the need to boost Greek presence in prominent American universities.