MONTREAL – Starting on Thursday, September 21, 98% of the trade between Greece and Canada is no longer subject to to pay duties due to the “temporary” implementation of the CETA, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, agreed to last year and signed in February of this year by the European Union and Canadian government, the final form of which will be ratified by the parliaments of the member states.

The agreement has already been ratified by the House of Representatives …