Eurozone Will Monitor Troubled Greek Economy for Years

ATHENS – Even as the government touts the country is on the edge of a coming recovery – disputed by analysts – the economy will be tracked for years, the President of the Euro Working Group said.

Thomas Wieser told insider.gr that while he’s confident 326 billion euros ($388.48 billion) and more than seven years of austerity will bring a recovery that the economy will remain so wobbly it needs to be monitored to make sure fiscal targets set by the creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) are met.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is in the midst of a third review of terms attached to a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.46 billion) that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted two years ago after saying he would do neither.

He has agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families as well as an automatic trigger that will bring more austerity measures if fiscal goals aren’t met and Wieser said that could happen in 2019-20 despite the Premier’s assertions otherwise.

The Austrian-American economist said “three programs have already been implemented in the space of eight years and the political desire for yet another is zero. The rest of the Eurozone also wants the third program to be the last one.”

He said whether Greece can keep tapping the international markets – a test run in July brought 3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) but at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts – will be a “decisive factor for the Greek government to push ahead with reforms.”

“In other words, knowing that the program is ending in a few months is a huge incentive to get the reforms done,” he said, although it’s contingent on Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) completing 95 undone previously agreed austerity measures and reforms.

Regarding debt relief, Wieser tells insider.gr that “an analysis will be conducted in the summer of 2018 and a decision taken upon the completion of the program.”