What must have surprised the 106 cheating students at the University of Patra who bought the same identical thesis and turned in the work as their own isn’t that they were caught – these are not rocket scientists after all, buying the same paper and passing off the plagiarization – but that they would be punished, albeit mildly of course because this is Greece, where learning how to cheat begins in the crib.

It seems everyone here wants the easy way …