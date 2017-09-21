Where the Buck Should Stop

It is more than obvious that the emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Archdiocesan Council and Archbishop Demetrios had only one purpose: to render the Council co-responsible for the tragic economic situation the Archdiocese faces.

By taking this crafty action, Demetrios can claim that he is not the only one responsible for running the Archdiocese. That there are decisions made by the Clergy-Laity Congresses, which more than doubled the Archdiocese’s budget from day he took over, and that there …