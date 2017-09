Those who truly understand politics and do not derive their news exclusively from tweets and blogs would be hard pressed to dispute that Donald Trump is the most non-partisan president in a very long time.

As this column has long maintained: he is not a Democrat, and he is not a Republican. He is a Trumpian. In terms of ideology – if you want to call it that – he is a law-and- order, national security, politically incorrect, anti-establishment populist. He …