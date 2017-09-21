PM on Crete for 3rd Regional Conference on Reconstruction of Production

HERAKLION, Crete – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrived on Thursday on the island of Crete for the 3rd Regional Conference on the Reconstruction of Production that will conclude on Thursday with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the mayor of Heraklion Vassilis Lambrinos and the regional governor Stavros Arnaoutakis speeches.

The government places special emphasis on regional conferences, a government source told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA). Apart from the speeches by the prime minister and government ministers, the conference also addresses all regional issues and launches a discussion and how these relate to the plans for Crete’s recovery and the reorganisation of production on the island, the source added.

The conference will emphasise Crete’s comparative advantages, which can be its natural environment, tourism, rural economy and livestock farming, as well as renewable energy sources.

Another issue arising is innovation and research, which is a government priority. For this reason, Tsipras will visit the Foundation for Research and Technology on Thursday, while on Friday he will address a forum on Clean Energy for the EU Islands in Chania.