NEW YORK – The Concordia Summit concluded on September 19 with the continuation of the informative and vital program as well as the presentation of awards to deserving recipients. Leadership Awards were presented to David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and to Kathy Calvin President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation on Day 2 of the Summit.

Paul Bulcke- Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nestlé received the Leadership Award on the first day of …