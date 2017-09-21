In London, Greece’s Foreign Investment Hopes Take Hit

A Greek roadshow seeking foreign investors ran into questions in London from prospective investors over the government’s blocking of an operating gold mine being operated by a Greek subsidiary of a Canadian company, Eldorado Gold.

Citing environmental concerns and calling the issue a “special case” – without mentioning some dissidents in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA are also trying to block other major developments – Greek officials were asked why the Canadian company was having so much trouble with a government seeking foreign business, Kathimerini reported.

Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou said that what the government wanted from the company – which threatened to shut down on Sept. 22 and put 2400 workers out of a job unless licenses are granted – was a document to prove it’s keeping to its contract.

He tried to shift attention to what he said were good opportunities in Greece in an array of sectors, including technology, energy, tourism and pharmaceuticals without mentioning an avalanche of taxes has been imposed, pushing the corporate tax rate to 29 percent..

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis told foreign funds the Greek economy is on path of recovery and growth and presented data showing progress in specific economic domains, the paper said even as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Greece’s debt is unsustainable and 326 billion euros ($388.48 billion) can’t be repaid in full.