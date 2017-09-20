Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral 100th Anniversary in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond is celebrating its 100th anniversary with events which took place throughout the year which will culminate in the Centennial Gala at the Omni Hotel on October 7.

Among the events held to celebrate the historic milestone were the Faith Night at the Baseball Diamond with the Flying Squirrels on August 8 at which the Very Rev. Nicholas G. Bacalis, Cathedral Dean, threw out the first pitch, SingTennial: Orthodox Hymns Through the Centuries on April 18, and the exhibition Spanning the Centuries & Finding a Home In Richmond which opened on February 4.

Fr. Nicholas offered the opening prayer onJanuary 30 at the Virginia House of Delegates, where a resolution was passed honoring the 100th Anniversary of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

The Centennial Weekend, October 6-8 continues the celebration with a welcome reception at Dombalis Hall on Friday, Oct. 6, the community’s black tie optional Centennial Gala at the Omni Hotel, 100 South 12th Street, on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the Hierarchical Liturgy and Memorial Service for the Parish Founders and Forefathers on Sunday, Oct. 8, followed by the Centennial Picnic at the Carillon Shelter at Byrd Park. A commemorative album is also being compiled in honor of the community and the centennial.

Fr. Nicholas spoke with The National Herald about the year-long celebration, noting that the decision was made to celebrate with a variety of activities throughout the year instead of one gala. He told TNH, “We’ve already had 16 events.”

When asked about the response from the community and the parishioners, Fr. Nicholas said “It’s been wonderful,” adding that the varied activities have whetted everyone’s appetite for the upcoming gala. He told TNH that the sold-out gala was initially planned for 300 people. The response was so positive that thankfully, the hotel agreed to set more tables to accommodate the maximum of 450 guests.

According to the Cathedral’s history, the first known Greek Orthodox Christians in the Richmond area arrived in 1896. By the turn of the 20thcentury many more arrived and a Greek Benevolent Society was established in 1906. Many of the early immigrants came from Asia Minor in search of a better life in Richmond with its thriving economy.

As the immigrants began congregating for fellowship and celebration of Church and Greek holidays, it was decided to form a Church community. This took place in 1917, when a priest was assigned and the community began to worship in rented facilities. The parish purchased its own worship center in 1920, and a decade later moved to a larger facility, which had previously housed an Episcopal congregation.

Many priests contributed to the growth and early success of the new community, but only served for short periods of time. With the arrival of Fr. Theodoros L. Sideris in 1937, greater stability prevailed. When he was elevated to the episcopacy in 1954, Fr. Constantine N. Dombalis began his ministry, which would last for forty-one years. Under his guidance, the Church grew and took on an active role in ecumenical and civic affairs.

Fire destroyed the sanctuary in 1957 and the national leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, the late Archbishop lakovos, blessed the grounds for a new facility on Malvern Avenue in 1959. The former pastor, Bishop Theodosios of Pittsburg, returned for the first service in the new structure in 1961. The Church was designated the Cathedral of Virginia in the bicentennial year 1976. Two former communities previously served by Saints Constantine and Helen, namely Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, now have thriving communities of their own. The Greek School and fraternal organizations promote the Greek cultural heritage of the community.

Fr. Nicholas G. Bacalis began his service at Saints Constantine and Helen in 1996. We wish the community all the best through the next 100 years.

More information is available online at vagocathedral.org.