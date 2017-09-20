Refugees Who Paid for Trip Left on Greek Highway

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say 77 refugees and migrants were found walking along a highway in Greece after smugglers they had paid to drive them to Athens dumped them hundreds of kilometers away.

Police said Wednesday that there were 37 children and teenagers among the group of 65 Iraqis and 12 Syrians.

The refugees and migrants were found on Tuesday about 5 kilometers (3 miles) outside of Thessaloniki.

They told police they had paid 1,000 euros ($1,200) each to be smuggled into Greece from Turkey across the Evros River and then driven by truck about 500 kilometers (310 miles) south to Athens.

Police say about 1,500 people were caught in August entering Greece illegally across the Evros, which runs along the border between Turkey and Greece.