There comes a moment when a political leader reaches the point of takeoff, leaving behind the competition both within and outside his party. It becomes apparent that he representing the future.

It is the moment that catapults him from leadership of a party to leadership of a nation. He feels it himself, and the audience feels it too.

That was the point reached by the leader of the main opposition party in Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with his speech at the Thessaloniki International …