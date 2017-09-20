American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce to Organize U.S. Pavillion in 2018 TIF

THESSALONIKI – The American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce will assume the responsibility of setting up the United States pavillion at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) of 2018, it said on Tuesday, hailing the decision of the Greek government and the TIF to designate the U.S. as the honoree next year.

In an announcement, the chamber said that the decision is a tribute to the close and long-term relations between the two countries as well as the support America has provided to Greece through interventions and investments by U.S. companies in the last few years. The chamber said that the planning for next year’s Fair includes collaboration with the U.S. embassy in Greece and the American consulate in Thessaloniki. The pavillion’s theme concerns innovations and new technologies.

According to the chamber, it hopes to “attract significant companies and organisations from the United States” to the Fair, which in turn will attract more visitors and “showcase the importance of the TIF as the most important business event in Southeastern Europe.”