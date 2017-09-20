Outstanding Findings at Ongoing Early Minoan Cemetery Excavation in Petras

SITIA, Crete – An international team of archaeologists headed by the director emerita of the ministry of culture Metaxia Tsipopoulou which is digging at Petras, on the eastern edges of the city of Siteia on Crete, has discovered a large number of gold and silver jewellery, numerous bronze implements (many used for grooming) and other objects, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The team excavating the unlooted cemetery of Petras in NE Crete which dates to the Minoan Prepalatial and Old Palatial periods (approx. 2800 BC to 1800 BC), just completed its 12th season of excavation.

According to the ministry’s announcement, “this year (archaeologists) focused mainly on the Early Minoan II and Middle Minoan II funerary groups, which yielded new ivory seals, unique gold jewellery, gold beads and semiprecious stones, as well as stone vessels, and statuettes with multicolored Kamares-style decoration.”

The ministry said that “Petras is being excavated and studied by an interdisciplinary group of 26 members from 9 countries.”

It added that the excavations so far have revealed, among other things, 17 large funerary buildings (max. 125 sq.m. each), a funerary stone outcrop, three pits and two extensive ritual spaces. Most of the found graves are secondary burials, only seven being primary burials.

Of the human remains found at the site, “the quantity and (state of) preservation of the skeletal material is unique, as is the variety of funerary offerings, many of which were created from valuable imported raw materials. (…) The quantity of ceramics is also highly significant and includes a great number of decorated vessels, especially ritual vessels,” said the ministry.