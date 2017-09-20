With Bailouts End in 2018, Will Greece be Ready?

Three bailouts totaling 326 billion euros ($391.38 billion) that have kept Greece’s economy from collapsing under the weight of wild overspending will run out in August of 2018, more than eight years after they began, but questions abound whether the country will be able to get financing from the markets or need more aid.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is locked in a third review with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over terms of a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($103.25 billion) and made a test market run this summer for 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) that attracted investors, but at interest rates more than three times higher than the bailouts.

The government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks who, like SYRIZA and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have faded fast in polls after reneging on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor, still hasn’t completed 95 undone reforms although agreeing to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

“The government appears willing to proceed with the third review without the delays of the past,” Nikos Vettas, General Director of the Foundation of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) in Athens told the financial news service Bloomberg.

He said that the Greek economy “is on a mild recovery path, assisted by a good year in tourism and other such increases in external demand,” although the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took part in the first two bailouts but so far has stayed out of the third, said the debt is unsustainable and can’t be repaid – even without the prospect of a fourth bailout if fiscal targets aren’t met and tax revenues fall off.

Tsipras has told his Cabinet ministers to accelerate reforms he swore to resist before surrendering to the Troika but already a pattern of foot-dragging has been cited by EU officials as the Premier is trying to satisfy both the lenders and a public which has abandoned him in droves.

“The market is running low on catalysts and the advent of the third bailout review has rekindled reflexes of uncertainty, particularly in equities,” Thanassis Drogossis, the Athens-based head of institutional equities at Pantelakis Securities told Bloomberg..

Greece needs to finish the third bailout review by the end of the year to prepare for a full-blown market return and get investor confidence at the same time elements in SYRIZA are resisting privatizations and developments Tsipras is wooing.

“Investments are at a very low level and, as a result, Greece is growing much slower than it should and, in fact, slower than many of its Eurozone partners,” Vettas said. Greek investment was stagnant in 2016 and fell during the first two quarters of this year.

If Greece’s bailout runs out before the country completes all the reforms it has agreed to, it could put at risk any plans for debt relief from the euro area which Tsipras has frantically been trying to get to reverse his free fall in polls as the major rival New Democracy Conservatives have taken double-digit leads in surveys.