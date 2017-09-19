BOSTON.- The emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Archdiocesan council continuous at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese for many hours. The meeting was scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
One of the most crucial subjects that was expected to be discussed is the dire financial situation of the Archdiocese with a deficit at $8.5 million dollars
Emergency meeting continues at the Archdiocese for many hours
