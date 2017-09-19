Trump Shadow Overshadows Malliotakis’ Bid for NYC Mayor

NEW YORK – As she stalks hard-to-come-by votes as a Republican candidate to be New York City’s Mayor, State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis is being chased from behind for her support for President Donald Trump, massively unliked by the city’s residents.

It’s a dilemma for Malliotakis who instead is trying to swerve attention toward local issues she said are more important to New Yorkers than the President’s national agenda, even as she continues to shy away from criticizing him or voting for him.

“It’s a difficult time to be a Republican in New York City,” Malliotakis, 36, told The Wall Street Journal which reported on her long-shot campaign, hoping Trump’s giant presence won’t be noticed or become part of it as she hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio.

She has promised to reduce fines on small businesses, and expand support for charter schools. She said she would take a more active role in making subway upgrades through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is state-controlled, the paper noted.

But in the ever-present social media age, when criticism is just a tweet away – Trump’s favorite weapon of choice – de Blasio is blasting away at her ties to the unpopular President, reminding a city of immigrants that he – and Malliotakis by association – want them deported.

During a news conference last month, she didn’t go after Trump’s handling of a deadly white supremacist rally in Virginia, saying only that the Ku Klux Klan and other extremists were “disgusting,” but didn’t criticize the President.

“Look, I’m gonna agree with him on some things. I’m gonna disagree with other things,” she said at the time.

But it’s added another challenge to her darkhorse hopes in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 6-1 and in a city where incumbents are rarely ousted.

She said the polls are wrong and that more people are against de Blasio than has been shown in surveys, noting that New Yorkers have gone the GOP route – with billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani, both of whom had name recognition she doesn’t.

Her tactic has been to hit the streets hard and show up where the voters are, such as at the African American Day Parade in Harlem where, instead of talking, she listened to black voters give their views about issues important to them, especially affordable housing and jobs, the same issues of every campaign.

Many said they were disappointed with de Blasio, and liked her ideas and zeroing in on local worries but many said that they still couldn’t vote for her – because of Trump, an albatross around her neck she can’t get off.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, if you voted for Donald Trump, you have to be held accountable for it,” Jonathan Hawes, a 54-year-old Democrat from Harlem told the paper.

Not everyone agreed and were willing to cut her some slack for her Trump vote. “It has nothing to do with Trump,” said 61-year-old Alice Robinson. She said that while she was a Democrat, she would vote for the candidate she thought could deliver better jobs and more affordable housing, if anyone could deliver on that oft-given promise.

But Malliotakis isn’t going out of her way to let everyone know she’s with the GOP during a time when it’s perceived by the most vulnerable in America as the enemy anxious to cut medical benefits, welfare, school programs and those helping the poor and working class.

At one point during the parade, of the women Malliotakis was speaking with paused and asked whether she was a Republican or a Democrat. When Malliotakis said she was a Republican, the woman asked why she hadn’t included the party on the campaign literature she was handing out.

“I want everyone to keep an open mind,” Malliotakis replied, perhaps hoping Trump wasn’t on their mind.