Hellenic-College & Holy Cross President Fr. Christopher Metropulos Speaks to TNH

BOSTON, MA – Fr. Christopher Metropulos, president of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC) in an interview with TNH spoke about the new academic year, the number of students, the finances, the visions, and aspirations of the two unique schools. “It is amazing every year the Lord continues to send us young people for HCHC” he said.“We are like every other university in the country and it is always difficult to recruit students. There are …