Transport Μinister Μeets with U.S. Αmbassador over Ιnvesting Οpportunities

ATHENS – Infrastructure, Transport and Networks Minister Christos Spirtzis met with United States Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday over American investments in Greece, especially in the sector of combined transport services, the ministry said in a press release.

According to the announcement, the meeting sealed a constructive collaboration between the two sides that has been ongoing in the last few months. Both Spirtzis and Pyatt agreed that the conditions were ripe for investments to go ahead.

The two officials also agreed to continue their frequent contact, to assess progress and provide the necessary impetus for imminent investing activities.

Attending the meeting was Vassilis Maglaras, secretary general of telecommunications and post offices.