Tsipras Pleads with Ministers to Speed Delayed Austerity

ATHENS – With new snarls already developing with international creditors in a third review of the country’s third bailout – this one for 86 billion euros ($103.11 billion) – embattled Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is asking his Cabinet ministers to accelerate reforms he agreed do but has simultaneously tried to back away from.

An agreement has to be reached with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for the release of more monies from the rescue package Tsipras sought and accepted two years ago after saying he would do neither.

The coalition of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) face the prospect of triggering automatic spending cuts in 2018 and even a fourth bailout although Tsipras is predicting the rescue packages and attached memoranda will end as scheduled in August next year.

Tsipras told his cabinet they have to come together to complete unfinished austerity, including coming additional pension cuts and taxes on low-income families so that the third review can be wrapped up, Kathimerini said.

Speaking to his ministers, Tsipras said that 80 percent of the pending reforms must be completed in November so the goal of exiting the bailout next year remains realistic.

“I would like us to have completed most of the reforms demanded under the third review by November, to avoid giving anyone excuses, at home or abroad,” he said.

“I believe we all realize, including our lenders, that at stake is the strengthening of growth,” adding that “discussing further intensifying fiscal restrictions” could put that goal in jeopardy.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said an “ideal timetable” would be for the third review to end by the end of the year and said that it was Tsipras’ choice to impose an avalanche of taxes – reneging on another vow – instead of finding another way to implement needed austerity.

Dombrovskis, who heads the European Union’s office of Economic and Monetary Affairs, told the Greek TV station SKAI that 95 austerity measures and reforms remain undone, with critics accusing Tsipras of trying to appease the creditors while telling Greeks he is resisting.

Dombrovskis also said predictions from Tsipras’ government and top ministers that there will be a “clean exit” from the bailouts and memoranda are premature.

With his ratings in the basement – around 10 percent support – after reneging on anti-austerity pledges and promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor he buried under an avalanche of taxes and benefit cuts, Tsipras told his ministers that if “everything goes as planned” and his government will again hand out Christmas bonuses for millions of retirees, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

Trying to bring back hard-core Leftists who have abandoned him in droves after they said he betrayed the party in surrendering to creditors and Capitalists, Tsipras has leaned more toward his alleged principles.

Last year’s handout to the poorest pensioners brought criticism from the lenders that it affected revenue goals but he successfully ignored them.

He also went after his main rival, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to big leads in polls, assailing the Conservative chief who has been sniping at him.

Ruling out snap polls repeatedly, Tsipras said the scheduled 2019 elections will also “judge New Democracy party’s neo-liberal dystopia” and bring SYRIZA another victory.