Archbishop Demetrios Calls Emergency Meeting of the Executive Committee

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America has called an emergency meeting of the Executive Committee of the Archdiocesan Council at the Archdiocese headquarters in New York for Tuesday September 19, 2017 at 3 PM.

The Executive Committee presided by Archbishop Demetrios is comprised by the hierarchs members of the Holy Eparchial Synod, Methodios of Boston, Isaiah of Denver, Alexios of Atlanta, Nicholas of Detroit, Savas of Pittsburgh, Gerasimos of San Francisco and Evangelos of New Jersey, George Tsandikos Vice …