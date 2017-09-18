Readout of the UN Secretary-General’s Μeeting with Kotzias

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic.

The Secretary-General commended the compassion and solidarity shown by Greece and its citizens towards large numbers of refugees and migrants who arrived in Greece.

The Secretary-General listened to the Foreign Minister’s views on the state and future of the Cyprus peace talks.

The Secretary-General also welcomed the renewed efforts to find a solution to the name dispute between Greece and the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. He assured the Foreign Minister of the United Nations’ commitment to support the two countries in that regard.