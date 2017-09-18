March, Concert in Keratsini on Monday for Anniversary of Fyssas’ Murder

ATHENS – A protest march and concert marking the fourth anniversary since the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas by members of the far-right party Golden Dawn will be held in the Piraeus suburb of Keratsini where the rapper lived on Monday evening.

The musician’s family and anti-racist groups will gather at the spot where he was killed at 17:00 and then march through the neighbourhoods of Keratsini and Drapetsona to reach Kastraki, opposite gate E2 into the port of Piraeus, for the start of a concert entitled “How can you stand to live with them?” at 20:00.

“Our goal is that [this event] should serve as a central rallying point for action on all levels of society as the trial enters the final stretch, with active support and a mass turnout by people at court sessions, in order to make clear that there is no other option but an complete condemnation of fascists,” the family said in an announcement.

Four years after the musician’s murder, the man that was accused and confessed to his murder, Giorgos Roupakias, has been released from prison with restrictions on his movement, because the maximum period for imprisonment on remand has been exceeded.

Statements of support were also issued by the mayors of Keratsini-Drapetsona and Korydallos, while the ruling SYRIZA party issued an announcement stressing that society demands an immediate conclusion of the trial , without further delays and foot-dragging.