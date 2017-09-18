Permanent Home for St. Basil’s Greek Orthodox Church in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT – The bright yellow church with a dark red roof stands as a testament to a Greek Orthodox parish’s commitment to the city that has welcomed Greek immigrants since the early 20th century, New Haven Register reported.

St. Basil’s Greek Orthodox Church, which has worshiped for years in a building that was built as a community center, held a procession Sunday with the parish’s icons to the new basilica-style church on Church Street South, modeled after St. Ann’s Church in Kifissia, Greece, a suburb of Athens.

“On Sunday, September 17th we will have a procession into the new church! This will be the historic first Divine Liturgy in the new Church. Please come to church by 10:00 am so you can participate in the walk over to the front doors of the new church and enter through those doors for the first Liturgy,”according to the website of the church.

St. Basil is located in downtown New Haven just off Church Street at 1 Tower Lane across from Tower One/Tower East.