Greece Wins “Best Video in Europe” UNWTO Award (Video)

By TNH Staff September 18, 2017

Greece won the “Best Video in Europe” award for 2017 at the second World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Tourism Video Competition with its “Greece – A 365-day Destination” video.

Produced by the Greek National Tourism Organisation (EOT), the winners of the competition were announced during a special event held at the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu, China.

“Greece – A 365-day Destination” was distinguished as the top promotional video of a European destination, among 23 candidate European countries that participated in the global competition.

Greece’s video was elected as the best in Europe by a jury consisting of the chairs of the UNWTO’s six regional commissions – Africa, the Americas, East Asia and the Pacific, ‎Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.

Sources: Tornos Newsgreekcitytimes.com