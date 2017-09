ATHENS – Αt least 800 tons of heavy fuel oil have been pumped so far following the sinking of the tanker “Agia Zoni II” last Sunday in the Saronic Gulf, south of the island of Atalanti.

Six fuel cleaning ships and 6 private vessels, including the vessel “AKTAIA” of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), operate in Attica’s coastal areas that have been polluted. In addition, more than 160 people participate in the clean-up procedure.