Deconstructing DACA: Who is Really to Blame – Trump, Obama, or all of Congress?

One needn’t look any further than the 1980s to confirm a very sad and destructive characteristic of modern society: political opponents recognize no boundary lines. They take the best-intentioned proposals and portray them as the cruelest of deeds.

I was reminded of that recently while reading Ken Adelman’s excellent book Reagan at Reykjavik, about the historic 1986 meeting between President Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Iceland. Adelman recalled that when Reagan first introduced the notion of missile defense, whereby …