Gov’t Spokesman Tzanakopoulos Accuses Mitsotakis of Proposing a New Memorandum

ATHENS – At the same time when Europe is speaking about the need to take Greece out of the supervision, at the same time when Europe is speaking about the debt relief, at the same time when Europe is stressing the need for Greece to regain access to the markets, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is proposing a new memorandum, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Sunday in an interview with SKAI TV.

Regarding the oil spill, he said that it was an incident that has caused a serious problem, but the government is doing its best to improve the situation as soon as possible and stressed that measures were taken immediately.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented a mix of far right rhetoric and neoliberalism in his speech at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which will lead to a new bailout program, Tzanakopoulos said on Saturday night, commenting on the plan proposed by the main opposition.

“The mix of far right rhetoric and neoliberalism that Mr. Mitsotakis has announced is not worthy of the country or the citizens,” Tzanakopoulos said.

“The speech of the leader of the main opposition was one more gift to the government. In his anxiety to convince the state-supported entrepreneurship that continues to count on him, Mr. Mitsotakis appeared more as an agent of certain interests and less as a political leader” he said.

“He defended social injustices, promised to write off debts of tax evaders and to fire civil servants […] He even promised to give the General Accounting Office to the private sector” he said. “But his pledge for a new memorandum is the moment when he crossed the line.”