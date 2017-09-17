Pavlopoulos: For Greeks, Freedom is an Existential Principle and Hence a Way of Life

ATHENS – “For us, the Greeks, freedom is an existential principle and hence a way of life. Both enemies and friends must know this truth,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday during his proclamation as a honorable citizen of the Municipality of Viannos.

“Greece belongs to the European Union and indeed to its hard core, the Eurozone. It always shows absolute respect to the European and international law as a whole. It is a force that works for Peace and Development both in the area of the Balkans and the Southeast Europe and in the wider region of the European Union. However, if need be, we, the Greeks, are ready to effectively defend the borders, the territory and the sovereignty of our country, which are also the borders, territory and sovereignty of the European Union,” he added.