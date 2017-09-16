Large Antifa March in Central Athens to Mark Killing of Greek rapper

ATHENS – A large anti-fascist protest march was underway in central Athens on Saturday to mark the four-year anniversary of the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, for which a member of Golden Dawn is being tried.

Members of anti-fascist groups, representatives of unions and migrants and numerous citizens are participating in the protest which started on Syntagma square and march towards the offices of Golden Dawn on Mesogion Avenue, after passing from the American embassy near Mavili square.

“Thousands of us came out in the streets to protest against GoldenDawn and to ask that its offices be shut down throughout Greece, because they are used by neo-Nazis as their base. Four years has passed since the murder of Pavlos Fyssas. Golden Dawn’s trial must be completed and neo-Nazis must be jailed,” the head of United Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) Petros Konstantinou said. “We want hope to dominate, not terror and despair.”

Police has closed all streets around Syntagma to traffic.