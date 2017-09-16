Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Speech at the 82nd TIF (Video)

THESSALONIKI – Main opposition New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the Ioannis Velidis conference center (12:30), in the context of his visit at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).



Earlier, on Saurday, Mitsotakis said if he comes to power that he’d push to change Greece’s Constitution to non-profit, non-state universities to operate in the country, ANA says.

Currently, Article 16 of the Greek constitution gives the state a monopoly on higher education, with private colleges not accredited as such but considered commercial businesses. Only tertiary vocational schools are recognized by the Greek state.

Greece is among the very few countries in the developed world where the state prohibits non-state universities and colleges. Even graduates of prestigious international schools outside the country aren’t allowed to apply for state jobs.

Mitsotakis spoke from Thessaloniki, where he toured the ongoing international trade fair that is annually held every September in the city.