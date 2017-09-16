Anastasiades Taking Cyprus Unity Case to UN Opening

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sept. 22 at the annual General Assembly to talk about whether there’s any hope of reviving the dead unity talks over the divided island.

Guterres had taken part in July in negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana between Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that fell apart over Turkey’s demand to keep an army on the northern third it has unlawfully occupied since invading in 1974, and insisted on being allowed to militarily intervene when it want.

That brought to a screeching halt two years of often optimistic talks and saw both sides snap to finger-pointing and blame games, accusing each other of intransigence.

Anastasiades stirred the pot in an interview with state broadcaster CyBC in which he admitted he had agreed to let a Turkish-Cypriot be President every other term if a final deal could be reached on all the issues, including Turkey removing its army.

Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, the island’s former Colonial ruler which still has a base there, are guarantors of security for Cyprus but Anastasiades wanted an international police force instead, a plan which would also see the UN remove peacekeeping forces who have been on the island for more than four decades.

Guterres will also meet separately in New York with Akinci. Following separate meetings with both leaders on Sept. 15, Guterres’ envoy in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, said her boss wants “concrete ideas on the way forward” from the two leaders, repeating diplomatic language that has failed to make any significant progress.

Any new conference, Anastasiades said in the interview has to have better preparations than the Crans-Montana talks where former UN Envoy Espen Barth Eide said were essentially set for a resolution before they collapsed and he joined a long line of diplomats in quitting the effort.

“You can’t expect a final deal at a dinner, without any preparation,” Anastasiades said. “In the end, due to this lack of preparation, we saw an effort to build on impressions formed – which proved false, a misdirection relative to the true intentions. There should have been better preparation.”

He was referring to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s alleged pledge to Guterres at Crans Montana to have his country remove its army before denying it at a dinner where he was asked to put it in writing.

“This, in itself, is proof that, if Turkey meant what it supposedly pledged to, it would have stated its readiness to resume talks based on the Secretary-General’s parameters,” Anastasiades said.

“The view (Turkey and Akinci) will present to the Secretary-General (at the UN) will be the real test. Without Turkey’s contribution, the Cyprus problem cannot be solved,” he added.

Cavusoglu though said the Crans-Montana collapse has effectively ended any hopes of unity on Cyprus as Turkey is said to be preparing a strategy to get the rest of the world to recognize the occupied territory that only Ankara does.