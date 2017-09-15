PM Chairs Meeting on Oil Spill, Revokes Extended Seaworthiness Certificates

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday ordered that all certificates of seaworthiness that have received extensions should be immediately revoked and for the ships involved to undergo emergency inspections, during a meeting with the shipping ministry leadership at the Maximos Mansion.

According to a press release issued by the prime minister’s press office, the meeting was held to discuss the response to the oil spill in the Saronicos Gulf, which has spread from Salamina and the suburbs of Piraeus to the Athens ‘Riviera’ on Attica’s southern coast. It focused on the need to take immediate measures to investigate the causes of the accident and the sinking of the tanker “Agia Zoni II” and swiftly identify those responsible.

In addition to revoking extended seaworthiness certificates, the prime minister asked for an immediate sworn administrative inquiry to examine all parties involved in assessing the seaworthiness of “Agia Zoni II” and severe penalties of anyone found to be remiss.

Tsipras also gave orders that responsibility for ship surveys and inspections be transferred from the shipping ministry’s Commercial Fleet Inspection Sector to shipping registers, so that they can issue certificates of seaworthiness.

The prime minister additionally ordered that more ships be brought in to assist in the clean-up operation, so there is a faster and more thorough cleansing of the waters and coastline in the Saronic Gulf.