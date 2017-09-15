Dr. Lawrence J. Seidman, Was an Eminent Neuropsychologist

BROOKLINE MA – Prominent professor, teacher par excellence, clinician Dr. Lawrence J. “Larry” Seidman of Brookline died suddenly on September 7. Larry was the beloved husband of Ilene (Bachrach), the loving father of Josh and Sarah Seidman, father-in-law to Angela Louison and David Fresko, adored grandfather of Rafaela Juliette Seidman and Nico Seidman Fresko, dear brother of Bennett Seidman and son-in-law of Millie Bachrach.

A native New Yorker, he was a proud graduate of the City College of New York. Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, Seidman was an eminent neuropsychologist, clinician, teacher, and mentor at Massachusetts Mental Health Center and the Commonwealth Research Center at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. His pioneering research on early detection and intervention for people with schizophrenia helped countless patients and clinicians across the globe.

Larry was a dedicated scientist, a passionate fan of the Celtics & Red Sox, and a devotee of Bob Dylan. Mainly he was a great husband, father, and friend to all in need of mental health treatment, justice, or just a kind word.

Those who wish to honor his memory may make contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, (NAMI of Massachusetts), The Schrafft Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129 or The Victim Rights Law Center, 115 Broad St., Boston, MA 02110. (From the Boston Globe, published on Sept. 10.)