Letter from Athens: Now’s the Time for Greece to Stop Backing Turkey’s EU Bid

Turkey’s hopes of becoming a member of the European Union are now as dead as the Cyprus unity deal Ankara scuttled when Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would never remove an army from the northern third it has occupied since a 1974 unlawful invasion and that Turkey would keep what it called the right to invade further whenever the whimsical despot decided.

With German Chancellor Angela Merkel shooting a dead horse by declaring she won’t support Turkey’s bid of becoming a member of a democratic bloc of countries, one of the few left who thinks the EU still needs Erdogan is Greek Prime Minister and Looney Left leader Alexis “Che” Tsipras, who never met a dictator he didn’t like.

Tsipras is afraid Erdogan will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands as the dictator did before signing a suspended deal with the EU to swap human bodies like chattel that would bring Turkey six billion euros, visa-free entry into the bloc for Turkish citizens and faster track entry to become a member.

That was offered even though Turkey won’t recognize Cyprus – a member of the EU – and bars its ships and planes and as Turkish fighter jets routinely violate the airspace of fellow NATO member Greece with impunity, sends warships past Greek islands, and messages Turkey wants Greek islands off its coast ceded as part of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey signed but which Erdogan also doesn’t recognize, along with laws of the sea.

If it walks like a duck, and talks like a duck, it’s a duck, and that’s what Turkey and Erdogan are. He’s an intransigent tyrant emboldened by new powers he won in a referendum this year after narrowly surviving assassination and a coup attempt in July, 2016 and believes he holds all the cards in dealing with the EU.

He does with Tsipras, who’d hide behind a skirt to avoid a glaring look from the Turkish madman, but Merkel is more than match for Erdogan, the same way she is for Tsipras, who said he would confront her for demanding austerity for Greece as part of international bailouts, most of it put up by Germany. He backed down faster than the French army in World War II.

“The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU,” Merkel said in a debate with her Social Democrat (SPD) challenger Martin Schulz ahead of coming elections.

“I’ll speak to my (EU) colleagues to see if we can reach a joint position on this so that we can end these accession talks,” Merkel added.

Turkey’s EU accession talks have been going on for 12 years – years – and been going nowhere fast even as some of Europe’s leaders believed in bringing in a country at the axis of Europe and Asia, what used to be a moderate Muslim country before Erdogan went power nuts, and because of – it always comes down to this – money.

Turkey is the EU’s fourth-largest export market and fifth largest for imports. The trade volume has reached 145 billion euros ($173.05 billion). The EU’s foreign direct investment in Turkey is close to 135 billion euros ($161.11 billion) and bilateral trade in services was 27 billion euros ($32.22 billion) in 2014.

Bilateral foreign trade volume between Turkey and Greece soared from $3 billion in 2010 to $5.6 billion at the end of 2014 – an 86 percent surge, Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency said and gas trade is expected to play a major role in bilateral economic relations in the upcoming period, and both countries aim to increase foreign trade volume to $10 billion over the medium-term.

So that’s what drives the EU accession talks for a country whose leader belongs in The Hague facing charges of directing purges, killings of protesters and crimes against human beings, which he is not.

With Erdogan using Tsipras for a doormat, the Greek leader has rolled over faster for him than for the country’s international creditors who steamrolled him into reneging on anti-austerity promises before throwing workers, pensioners and the poor under the bus so he could stay in power and pretend he’s something he’s not.

Tsipras said ending Turkey’s EU bid would be “a tactical and strategic mistake,” and said the talks must go on despite Erdogan’s growing authoritarianism, which could also turn the revered ancient church of Hagia Sophia into a mosque while Greece is building an official mosque for Muslims and paying for it using money that should go to Greece’s poor.

Tsipras said, “It’s a mistake to close the door and the perspective” of accession, offering only the lame reason that Erdogan might otherwise like an end to the dialogue since it involves pressing ahead with “the needed democratization of the country.”

So now Erdogan can count on Tsipras to be his straw man in the EU, when Wicker Man would be better. When Erdogan said he’d like the death penalty after the failed coup – which the EU won’t have – the talks ground to a halt anyway as he’s never given any real ground on any matter of substance, all the while taunting and provoking Greece and Cyprus.

So now it’s Greece’s turn to turn the tables and give him what he wants: an end to dialogue.