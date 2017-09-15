Pavlopoulos Condemns Reluctance of Central EU Countries to Implement Rules of Solidarity

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Friday condemned the reluctance of central European countries to adhere to the rules of solidarity that govern the European Union.

Pavlopoulos was speaking on the second day of an informal meeting of the 13 heads of state of the Arraiolos group, in Malta.

“When there are rules of economic policy, you have to apply them directly. There is no room to escape. However, when we talk about the rules of solidarity, exceptions and objections start to arise. I, too, could raise objections to Greece’s economic programme and the mistaken estimates made by those responsible. The rulings of the EU Court on solidarity must be respected. I cannot accept that the European Court of Justice has issued a ruling, but some have a different view. There cannot be cherry-picking in the implementation of EU and ECJ rulings,” Pavlopoulos said.

He also referred to the modern security challenges in the Mediterranean region and the need for solidarity between the EU member-states.

Pavlopoulos stressed that tackling the security challenges in the Mediterranean region is much more a question of implementing existing provisions of primary European law, which unfortunately have so far been inactive, and less of a question of amending or supplementing these provisions.