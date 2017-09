ΝEW YORK – Across the globe, the faithful celebrated the Feast of the Elevation of the Holy Cross on September 14. The vespers service began the celebration the night before on September 13 at Holy Cross Church in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Holy Cross in Whitestone honoring their namesake feast with many priests, members of the community, and Orthodox Christians in attendance from all over the New York tri-state area.

In Bay Ridge, the faithful gathered for the services led by …