BOSTON, MA – The Middlesex Superior Court ruled in favor of Rev. Nicholas Kastanas, who had filed an injunction asking the court to prohibit the Metropolis of Boston to open his computer and also to return it to him along with other personal documents taken from his office by members of the parish council, via a directive of the Metropolis.

Fr. Kastanas was ousted from Saint Athanasius in Arlington, MA by Metropolitan Methodios of Boston on July 27 after almost 28 …