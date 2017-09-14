The Master Manipulator in the White House

Donald Trump appears to have figured out how presidential manipulation of politicians differs from head-of-a-family-owned business manipulation of business competitors. His deft handling of the Deferred Action for Children arrivals (DACA) issue left me breathless in admiration.

In one fell swoop, he pandered to the worst instincts of his base, put the Republican Party leadership in the Congress in a vice and probably saved the program.He partially immunized himself from the outrage his decision to end the program generated by having his xenophobic Attorney General do the public dirty work. To add luster to his actions, he coopted the Congressional Democratic leadership by agreeing to pair a short-term debt ceiling renewal with the first tranche of emergency aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey. Doing so, he strong-armed the GOP Congressional leadership, Messrs. Ryan and McConnell, into a tail-between-the-legs retreat from their adamant insistence that the debt ceiling extensions last until after the November 2018 off-year elections.The front-page over-the-fold photograph in the Washington Post captured the moment perfectly: Senate Majority Leader McConnell sits on the sofa looking like he just received an enema. Next to him the Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leaders respectively in the Senate and House, look positively giddy!

Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell now find themselves caught between Scylla and Charybdis.They have six months of a chaotic legislative calendar to pass legislation legalizing DACA or take the fall for its collapse.Ryan and McConnell had both publicly urged the president not to end DACA because they sensed that doing so would cost the GOP a great deal of support. Even as xenophobic a reactionary as Mark Krikorian, the Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, who rabidly supports an end to virtually all non-white immigration, evaded taking a stand on DACA.Krikorian sensed clearly that the vast majority of Americans cannot bring themselves to consider children whose parents brought them to the United States and who know no other home as criminals worthy of deportation. Both Ryan and McConnell and the rest of the GOP in Congress probably calculated that,if Trump extended DACA, they could return to the hustings attacking DACA as Obama’s illegal “amnesty” program for illegals but letting Trump take the blame for extending it. (Given the blind loyalty of Trump supporters; he cannotlose his base.)No matter how GOP congressmen vote on making DACA law, some part of their constituencies (either the xenophobes or the decent folks) will attack them.Now, they have six months to deal with legislation that divides them.

As for the Democrats, they are getting what they want but let us hope they do not confuse Trump’s short-term tactics with a long term strategy. The presidenthas only one discernible objective: his reelection in 2020.Trump’s political agenda is all about himself and his electoral future. He seems not to care whether he has a GOP majority after 2018.In fact, why should he?The GOP, despite majorities in both houses (especially in the lower House), cannot untangle itself from its internal contradictions to pass any serious legislation, good, bad or otherwise. The Democrats seem incapable of promoting new leadership or of crafting a platform with pizzazz.They will get their three-month debt ceiling extension. Trump will also probably force the GOP to join Democrats in legalizing DACA.And then, he will collect on his debt – perhaps the border wall? Or drastic tax cuts?

We should not underestimate the importance of how Trump exploited DACA for his own interests.Trumphad his lawyers argue that DACA would not survive a legal challenge.He would look foolish if his administration tried to defend an initiative he promised to stop.When he threatened to undo Obama’s signature immigration decision, panicky Republicans begged him not to. His response? Pass the ball to them and let them live with their internally contradictory rhetoric. He dared them not to pass DACA-like legislation or he would “revisit the issue” despite his Attorney General’s statement that DACA violates the Constitution. Trump apparently agrees with Ralph Waldo Emerson that consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds.

Have we now entered a more dangerous phase of the Trump Presidency? Has a man whose narcissism gets in the way of his own best judgment cracked the code on how to get what he wants?He lacks an underlying view of the future of the country, something we would normally call policy. Early on, this column predicted Trump would destroy the GOP as we know it. A little later than expected, perhaps, he may be on the verge of doing so.But the Democratic Party also appears unwilling or unable to adjust to the new reality. The leadership has played the game in Washington but has yet to get an infusion of new blood nor is it even close to drawing up a political philosophy that appeals to a changing electorate.“Making America Better” does not cut it.

Finally, and most worrisome, a significant number of otherwise intelligent people have rallied blindly behind Trump, justifying his most outlandish positions, justifying his embrace of racism, and excusing his destruction of America’s position as a leader of the world as an exercise in “keeping people off-balance.”Many believed that Trump’s incompetence in governing kept the Republic safe from his irrationalities.Nowwe have to deal with the possibility he may have figured out how to do it.