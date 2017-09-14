Stanford Professor Josiah Ober’s Lecture at Event in Honor of Konstantinos Mitsotakis

ATHENS – Stanford professor and head of the Greek Studies Center, Josiah Ober spoke at an event in memory of former Prime Minister and President of New Democracy, Constantine Mitsotakis.

The theme of the event, which took place Tuesday evening, September 12, at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron Mousikis), was “The Legacy of Ancient Greece for the Democracy of Tomorrow,” organized by the Constantine K. Mitsotakis Foundation and the Constantine Mitsotakis Greek Studies Center at Stanford University.

Follows the full text of the lecture:

I offer this lecture in honor of a great man – great in stature – I am tall but he towered over me! – and greater yet in accomplishment. Konstandinos Mitsotakis devoted his long, distinguished political career to one supreme goal: to building and sustaining a true democracy in Greece. Konstandinos Mitsotakis knew what it meant to live proudly as a free citizen and as a leading statesman in a democratic country. And he also experienced the agony of being silenced and imprisoned by tyrantswhendemocracy was overthrown. He never surrendered to the forces of oppression. He never gave up the struggle to rebuild Greek democracy. Konstandinos Mitsotakis knew from history and from his own experience that democracy is both fragile and resilient. It may be degraded, denied, discarded. But so long as there are courageous and determined citizens and statesmen who believe in the right of free people to rule themselves, so long as the spirit of Konstandinos Mitsotakis lives in our hearts and guides our actions, democracy will always rise again.

In addition to being a citizen and statesman, Konstandinos Mitsotakis was a serious andknowledgeable scholar of the ancient civilizations of the Greek world. I am profoundly honored to have been appointed, through the generosity of an endowment created byAmbassador Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis and Dr. Markos Kounalakis, to be the first Konstandinos Mitsotakis Professor in the School of Humanities and Science at Stanford University. Eleni and Markos established the Professorship in Honor of Konstandinos Mitsotakis, first, to promote the study of Greek political thought and practice, and next, equally important, to encourage the investigation of how a deeper understanding of the Greek past can help to address some of the most serious problems facing our own contemporary world. All of the work I have been able to undertake at Stanford as Mitsotakis Professor – the books and articles I have written, the courses on Greek political philosophy and institutionsthat I have offered, and the projects undertaken by the students I have taught –all of this work isintended to honor the political principles and the intellectual passions that Konstandinos Mitsotakis upheld throughout his long life of public service and scholarship.

In my lecture today, I will seek to restore the meaning of democratic citizenship in the ancient Greek world, and to offer thisas a partial solution to some of the problems of our modern world. I can only hope that that my wordswould meet with the approval of the man whose memory we honor today.

Contemporary political scientists, in the USA and Europe, have short memories – or rather they tend to focus their attention on the recent past because that where we find the most detailed data. And therefore the analysis of politics is too often limited to the experience of the past 50 years. In most of the “developed world” ­of Europe and North America the past half-century was atime of democratic stability. But as all of you know, much better than I, less than 50 years ago, Greece experienced the horror of despotic government. You Greeks know the terrible cost of tyranny from lived experience, from events that transpired during the lifetimes of thoseof you who are now leaders in academics, in the professions, in business and government. You know that the Second World War did not end the threat of tyranny in Europe. Along with many other freedom-loving Greeks, Konstandinos Mitsotakis suffered under the junta of 1967-1974. And he worked hard to rebuild democracy after itsfall. That work was not finished. Indeed, the work of building democracy canneverbe finished. If we are to honor the sacrifices and struggles of Konstandinos Mitsotakis and of the many other brave citizens who worked to rebuild Greece, we must find new ways to combat tyranny – and to strengthen democracy.

Today, in the 21st century,democracy is under threatin many countries of the world. Vicious, anti-democratic political movements seek to undermine the shared conviction that citizens of different races and religions and ethnic backgrounds can all work together, peacefully, to gain our common goals. Democratic governments confrontthe danger of being captured by thugs and oligarchs. Elections are rigged and majority-tyranny is celebrated by those who cloak themselvesinthe banner of “leaders of the people” – by those who ignorethe rule of law andattack the most basic norms of civility and civic dignity.

Meanwhile, the practice ofturning policy-making over to the people through a national referendum has become more common. But as you know, apopular referendum isa travesty if it is held without planning forhow citizens can gain the knowledge that they need to make a good choice among clear alternatives. Meanwhile, democratic leadership too often degenerates into populism and demagoguery. And all of thisleads to a rejection of democracy by some academics and intellectuals. We are now hearing open calls for replacing democracy with the rule of an “enlightened elite.”

So now, in our own 21st century world, democracy desperately needs new resources.I believe that wecan provide some of those resourcesbyasking the right questions ofdemocracy’s inventors. Of course I mean the ancient Greeks – your Greek ancestors who invented the word Demokratia. They were the first to practice government of, and by, and for the people. And they were also the first scholars of democracy – the first philosophical theorists of democracy’s strengths and its potential weaknesses. They were the first to ask: Why does democracy fall and how does it rise again?

The proposition I make to you today is this: Theworld’s first democracy, as it was invented and practiced and studied by Greeks 2500 years ago, is an immensely valuable resource for us today. It is much more valuable than modern political scientistsonceled us to believe. The basic form of democracy invented by the ancient Greeks provides the best answer to one of the hardest questions of politics: How can “we the people” – the citizens of a country, actually rule ourselves? The answer is not simple, but it is available for us to use in rebuilding democracy today. I propose that you, the citizens of Greece, along with scholars of Greek history and culture from around the world, can join forces. We can work together to makethe ancient Greek vision of collective self-governmentby citizens into a powerfulresource for repairing and restoring democracy in today’s troubled world.

The ancient Greek theory and practice of democracy hasbeen set aside as a historical relic. Some say it is an interesting footnote to European history, but that it remains irrelevant to the problems of modernity. Ancient Greek democracy is disparaged as a simple form of “direct democracy” – as a system that could only work (if it ever did) in tinyface-to-face communities that shared a homogeneous culture. The work that I have been undertaking as the Mitsotakis Professor at Stanford University is aimed at overthrowing that false vision of ancient democracy.

Of course Greek city-states were much smaller than most modern nation-states. And of course the ancient Greeks did not face the deep religious divisions that characterize some modern countries. But Athens was not a tiny, culturally homogeneous face-to-face community. The ancient Athenians confronted problems of large size and of value pluralism. They addressed those problems with innovative institutions and new political practices that allowed them to solve problems of scale and diversity. That is exactly what we must learn to do today.

And next, ancient Greek democracy has been dismissed as having value for us today because the ancient Greeks accepted the immoralpractice of slavery, and because they excluded women from active participation in government. We must not whitewash the past: It is true that democracy in ancient Greece lacked some features that have been associated with democracy since the 19th century of our era –especially a commitment to universal human rights: Today respect for human rights is a cornerstone of democratic faith, even when modern democratic governments fall short of fully defending the universal rights of all people.

Ancient Greek democracy does notprovide us witha complete model. We should not seek to return to the past. But ancient Greek democracy is much more than a footnote to European history. The ancient understanding of democracy as collective and limited self-government by citizens provides a foundation on which we can rebuild a more expansive and progressive democracy. Studying Greek democracy allows us to recognize importantvaluesthat are unique to citizen self-government. Those values are often obscured by modern practice. By remembering and restoring the values of participatory citizenship, we can help to ensure that self-government by citizens survives and flourishes in the 21st century.

The philosopher Aristotle was building on what was already a longGreek tradition when he wrote, in his great work, Ta Politica, that there are 3 fundamental kinds of government and that each of these has a good, law-abiding form and in bad, lawless form.

First is government centered on one ruler: that one ruler may be either a benevolent and law-abiding monarchor a vicious and lawless tyrant. Next is the rule of a small coalition, either a few virtuous and law-abiding aristocrats who rule in the interests of all citizens, or a junta of selfish oligarchs, who rule only to increase their own wealth and grind down all the rest. Finally there is democracy, rule by many citizens. The rule of the many can take the lawless form of the unrestrained power of the majority to do whatever it wishes. But alternatively, the many may respect the laws that they set for themselves, laws that protectthepeople from arbitrary actions by powerfulgovernment officials and from hasty judgments bya citizen assembly driven by the passions of the moment.

Of course Aristotle’s taxonomy of three kinds of government, each either law-abiding or lawless, is too simple. As Aristotle knew, every tyrantand every oligarch depends on the support of others –as guards, spies, administrators. A dictator may sometimes gain a broad base of support in the wider population, through ideological mystification, fear-mongering, and bypersecuting those brave citizens who openly refuse to bow down tohim. And on the other side the many citizensin a democracy require wise leadership andsome form of political representation – that was true even in ancient Athens, which is often said to be a pure model of direct democracy.

But Aristotle’s basic taxonomy of three forms of government, by the one, the few, or the many – each of which may be law-abiding or lawless, remains true to the reality of politics ancient and modern. And it is also the case, as Aristotle knew, that examples of stable, law-abiding rule by one man or by a small coalitionare extremely rare: Aristotle recognized lawful monarchy and aristocracy as theoretical possibilities, but he did not suppose that there were many, if any, good examples of those forms of government in the real world. In the 21st century, just as in Aristotle’s day, the most important decisions on the most important matters in any country aredetermined by the will of a dictator, or ofa junta, or of a broad-based citizenship. And today, just as in Aristotle’s day, only democracy has a good chance of establishing a system of laws that limits the power of the rulers.

In the ancient Greek world, despotic rulersdid not hesitatetocall themselves by the names Aristotle recognized – ancient tyrants and oligarchs had little desire to dress themselves in democratic clothing. But today, most state governments call themselves “democracies,” including many governments that Aristotle would describe as tyranny or oligarchy.Because of this, the meaning of the word democracy is now stretched to fit a very wide range of political regimes. Democracy has become, in the language of modern political philosophy, “an essentially contested concept.” As a result, there is a tendency to include in the definition of “democracy” everything that anyone regards as “good” about government – this includes rights, social justice, religious tolerance, and so on. Most sincere modern democrats are in favor of rights, and justice, and tolerance – but each of those terms is alsoessentially contested. So we end up in a conceptual mess, in which democracy does not mean anything in particular. And that is aproblem, because if we are to defend and rebuild democracy, we must have a clear idea of what it is that is being defended and what it is that is being built.

Mynew book,Demopolis, is meant to address that problem. In my book I suggest that all of us who care about democracy will benefit from getting back to basics. What we must be seeking, and what I attempt to find in my book, is a clear definition of “basic democracy.” After we know what basic democracy is, as a foundation, we cananalyze and perhaps choose to adoptone of the various hybrids – social democracy, or liberal democracy, or some new form yet to be invented.

The wayfor us to get back to basics is, of course, to ask what the ancient Greek inventors of the term meant by demokratia – to restore the meaning of the term democracy as it was first used in the 5th and 4th centuries BC.

You will probably be relieved to hear that do not have time, today, to work through the historical and linguistic analysis that enabled me to recover the original Greek meaning of demokratia. Those of you who are interested in that analysis are invited to read Chapter 2 of my book Demopolis. But here are my conclusions: Democracy was invented in Athens, in the aftermath of an increasingly oppressive tyranny and after the Athenians had come together to resist an attempt by a foreign power to force their city-state to accept the rule of an oligarchy. For that story, I recommend that you read the beautiful graphic novel, entitled Democracy, written and illustrated by my friend Alecos Papadatos.

The Athenians who had rejected tyranny and oligarchy coined a new word for their vision of a new form of government. And when they used their newly-minted word, demokratia, they did notnot mean “the tyranny of the majority.” They did not suppose that demokratia meant that whatever 51% of whatever part of the citizen body gathered in assembly on a given daymust be enacted as law. Rather for those earlyGreek democrats,demokratia meant that, “the people – hodemos – have the capacity – tokratos – to govern themselves.” Demokratia originally meant collective self-government by “we, the citizens.” The word claimed that the citizens can govern themselves – they do have that capacity. And that the citizens ought to govern themselves – they have the right to use that capacity.

So democracy, in its original and basic sense, is about a collective ability to do things, to make things happen, to govern. Although the institutions of democracy, in ancient Athens as in modern democracies, included decision-making by majority vote, democracy was not, in its original foundational sense, defined as the domination of the minority by a majority. The power of the people in ancient Greek democracy wasnot “power over” a defeated minority, it was “power to” do things together. Ancient democracy was conceived of as the power to do things as and for a community – a koinonia. And so Aristotle, who was (and still is, in my view) the most insightful theorist of political citizenship, Aristotle argued (Politics book 3) that citizenship is especially a feature of democratic communities: for Aristotle the state (he polis) was best understood as a community(hekoinoia) of citizens (hoipolitai), organized in accordance with a constitution (hepoliteia). So a democratic state is a koinonia of democratic citizens organized in respect to their democratic constitution. That organization of citizens in respect to a constitution is what gains for the people the capacity to govern themselves.

How can that capacity be realized in a modern state, in Greece, in the 21st century?

At the center of my new book is a thought experiment: The foundation of a new constitutional order by the citizens of an imaginary community that is named Demopolis in honor of its origins in ancient Greek political practice. The Demopolis thought experiment assumes that a political community has been formed after a popular revolution – perhaps similar to the revolution in Athens in 508 BC, or the American Revolution that began in the year 1776 of our era, or the Greek revolution that began in 1821. After the revolution theDemopolis community is located in a defined space and is made up of people who share three basic commitments:

First, the community must be dedicated to preserving its own basic security. It must remain secure against internal political violence and against external attack. Next it must seek to ensure the welfare of its citizens ­– at least in the basic sense that citizens have the opportunity to live far enough above the level of bare survival so that they can pursue individually and socially valued goals of importance to themselves, and do so without suffering deprivation. And finally the community must not be subject to the rule of a tyrant or an oligarchic junta. The citizens of Demopolis intend for these three commitments – security, welfare, and anti-tyranny, to be written into a constitution as the primary ends for which their state exists.

Although their state may seek to achieve many other goals, these three essential ends of basic security, welfare and anti-tyranny cannot be sacrificed for other interests, no matter how important they may be to some individuals or groups. The citizens of imaginary Demopolis are otherwise diverse in their interests and their values – they agree on the three ends for which their state exists, but not necessarily on much else.

The very first thing that the people of Demopolis will have to decide is “who is allowed to be a citizen?” And, as a related matter, how are new citizens to be accepted into the community? Democratic communities, from ancient Athens to the present, have answered those questions in very different ways. Today, for example, we would not accept a citizenship rule that excluded women. But we should remember that no country included women as full citizens with political participation rights until the 20th century. But ancient democratic city-states, like Athensdid include as full citizens men who possessed no land of their own, who worked as laborers and craftsmen. Those menwere excluded from active citizenship in oligarchicstates.

The basic citizenship rule of a democratic community is that allpeople who are culturally imagined as being potential citizens must be included as true citizens, with political rights: It is because so many people in the 20th century eventually didcome to imagine women as potential citizens, that modern rules for civic inclusion are different from the ancient rules. If, in our thought experiment, Demopolis exists in the 21st century, the women of Demopolis are certainly true citizens. The question of who can become a citizen in Demopolis, after the foundation era, is more complicated: as we will see, that will be a matter of civic education.

The citizens of Demopolis understand that the only alternative to autocracy (whether by one dictator or a few oligarchs) is for the citizens to govern themselves, collectively – whether that is done directly or through elected representatives. They recognize that governing themselves and securing the three ends for which their state exists, means that each citizen will have to do some work for the community, each will personallytake on some of the costs of government. The most basic constitutional rules that they must establish, before they go on to specify the various institutions by which their state will be governed,mustdetermine what those costs will be.

Three fundamental constitutional rulesdefine the costs that citizens must pay if they are to have a secure, prosperous, and anti-tyrannical community. Those rules concern first: political participation, second: legislation, and third: the limits of public authority.

The first fundamental rule of Demopolis is that all citizens must participate in some way in the work of self-government and thereby share in the costs. The responsibilities of citizenshipmay include voting, paying taxes, service on citizen-juries, or as a government official. Citizen responsibilities also include participating in the day-to-day work of enforcing the rules by refusing to turn a blind eye on rule-breaking by others. The all-participate rule, if it is enforced by all citizens, eliminates the danger of free riding: If some citizens gain all of the advantages of security, welfare and anti-tyranny, without paying any of the costs, thereby free-riding on the efforts of others, it will precipitate a cascade of non-participation. In the end only a few super-patriotic citizens will be left to do the work of government and the hope of collective self-government will be lost.

The second fundamentalrule concerns the conditions under which legislationis passed. All rules must be made by democratic procedures that guarantee the political equality and thefreedom of speech and assembly of all citizens. If citizens are not free to participate in government, if some citizens are less than equal in their votes and their access to office, then the citizens are not truly and collectively governing themselves. If the government is actually run by some citizens, who can limit the freedom and equality of others, then it is a kind of oligarchy and the goal of anti-tyranny has been lost.

The third fundamental rule sets limits on the powerof the citizens to make rules that would threaten the three ends for which the state exists. The people must bind themselves by a law that forbids them from ever making a rule that would disenfranchise any of their fellow citizens without legal cause, or that would compromise the basic security or welfare of the community, or that would open a path to tyranny.

The three basic rules of Demopolis, enacted and enforced by allthe citizens in the interests of eachcitizen, promote the development of the core values of democracy: Even though some of the original citizens of Demopolis, at the time of its foundation, mightnotbelieve that freedom or equality is intrinsically valuable, the practice of making and enforcing rules under theconditionsfreedom and equality, the experience of living as a free and equal citizen along with other free and equal citizens,reveals to all why freedom and equality ought to be valued as ends in themselves. The idea that freedom and equality are fundamental democratic values is quite familiar. But a third, less familiar, value is revealed by the Demopolis thought experiment: That is the value of civic dignity.

Although today we often refer to human dignity, as an abstract, even metaphysical, aspect of universal human rights, democrats today have tended to neglect the value of civic dignity. Butcivic dignity lay at the very heart of how the ancient Greeks understood and practiced democracy. The Demopolis thought experiment shows us why they did so, and how civic dignity can be revived in our modern world. For a citizen to be in the possession of dignity means that he or she isworthy of participation in governing the community, and is treatedby his or her fellow citizens asone who isworthy to participate in collective self-government. And it means that all citizens have the duty to protect one another from the indignities of civic humiliation and infantilization.

The American Civil Rights movement of the 1960s aimed at gaining true and effective citizenship for millions of black Americans of African descent. The civil rights struggle exposed the fact, well understood by the ancient Greeks, that formal, legal rights of freedom and equality are not enough. Legal rights are meaningless when citizens can be subjected to humiliation when they seek to exercise their rights, or when they are treated as helpless children rather than as empowered members of the political community.

Black Americans had been legally proclaimed as free and equal in constitutional amendments passed after the American Civil War ended in 1865. But vicious local practices, known as the “Jim Crow” rules, imposed humiliating and infantilizing obstacles on black citizens, effectively denying them their civic standing. 100 years later, in the 1960s, many Americans, of all races and religions, stood up, marched and demonstrated together in defense of the civic dignity of black citizens. Restoring the dignity of our citizens was one of the proudest moments in recent American history: just as recent attacks on the dignity of citizens, by neo-Nazis and their supporters, and even by some officials of the US government, degrade American democracy.

The ancient Athenian democrats recognized that the dignity of each and every citizen was an essential feature of the lived experience of democracy. The responsibility of every citizen to defend all others against humiliation and infantilization was a primary duty of every Athenian. A focus on civic dignity brings better balanceto ademocratic system. It promotes the virtues of civic courage and political moderation. Courage and moderation – two of the four classical virtues, the others are justice and wisdom – were promoted by Aristotle and other Greek political theorists. Courage and moderation, along with wisdom and justice,define the character of the excellent democratic citizen and the public behavior of the best democratic statesmen.

Civic dignity and its associated virtues of courage and moderation canbe promoted and sustained by civic education. In a working democracy they must be. In an ancient city-state, civic education was a matter of citizens teaching themselves, though their own active participation in government, and of citizens teaching one another through dialogue and debate, through mentorship and through giving and getting wise advise. In imaginary Demopolis, and in real-world democracies of the 21st century, experience and mutual instruction can also be an important part of the education of every citizen. But under the conditions of modernity, in a world of increased scale and complexity, the democratic state and its educational institutions – its schools and its universities ­ – must take a leading role in educating citizens. Our institutions of primary and secondary and university education must provide citizens with a basis for a lifetime of learning about how best to fulfill the duties and offices of collective self-government.

Educating citizens is one area that university professors, and intellectuals, and publishers, and journalists, and librarians, working together with teachers in secondary and primary schools, can take a leading role in rebuilding the foundations of our democratic communities. We must design a new civic education; we must come to a new understanding of what a citizen in the 21stcentury needs to know in order to be an effective participant in democratic government. And we mustteach that essential knowledge to students at every level in ways that ensure that theywill be excited by learning, eager and ambitious to become active participants in the work of democratic politics. We can enlist the help of performing artists, of computer scientists, of experts in organizational learning. Each of you, in this audience, can play a vital part in the design of a new civic education.

With the help of with a dozen other professors at Stanford University, I recently submitted a proposal to our university president, urging him to make Stanford a leader in the effort to design a new education for democratic citizens – a civic curriculum that could be adapted to the needs ofdemocraciesaround the world. Other initiatives with similar ambitions are beginning in other universities. But academics teaching atAmerican universities, can not do this essential work on our own. We need partners from across the world – and especially here in the homeland of the world’s first democracy.

One part of education for democratic citizenship isto provideconvincing answers to a set of basic questions: Why shouldeach of you –as citizens – pay the costs of having a democratic government? Why should you pay taxes rather than cheat? Why should you take the effort to inform yourself ofthe policy options offered by different political parties so as to vote wisely? Why should you serve on a citizen jury when you are called? Why should you pay the costs of defending your fellow citizens from humiliation and from infantilization?

For the first generation of citizens of Demopolis, it was enough to say: because we cannot have security plus welfare plus anti-tyranny unless each of us does his duty and shares in the work of government. But what do we say to the skeptical future citizen who doubts that democracy is really necessary for security and welfare, who thinks that some form of dictatorship might be both benevolent and efficient? What answer do democratic educators have for someone who says, “I prefer to spend all my time on private affairs, and to let someone else worry about government”?

And once again, the ancient Greeks give us an answer: The democratic educator can say to the skeptic: Completely ignoring public affairs will, in the end, turn the community over to a tyrant or a junta. That tyrant, that junta will be neither efficient nor benevolent. But beyond that, even if the dictatorwas completely benevolent, by turning your back on the work of collective self-government you are cheating yourself. You are denying a basic part of your own humanity.

This is because, in Aristotle’s terms, humans are “political animals” – we are political animals in the very best sense of the word: We are beings who achieve the fullest expression of who we truly are through the activity of doing important things that matter to each of us and to our community. We achieve our full human potential onlywhen wedo those important things together, by using the capacities that are unique to us as humans: By using our capacity for sociability and friendship in seeking to pursue our common interests, by using our rational intelligence to seek out the best policy, by using our amazing ability to communicate with one another through language and other symbolic systems to persuade each other of the best course of action. In short each individual fulfills his and her own highest human potential by choosing to act as a responsible democratic citizen.

But a skeptic might come back with a final argument: Greece, like other countries, faces an ongoing economic crisis. Maybe we should put off worrying about rebuilding our democracy until we have rebuilt our economy? And some economists and political scientists have indeed argued that “it must be the economy first” – claiming that democracy is only possible once a high and stable level of economic prosperity has already been achieved.

But again, we can turn to the ancient history of Greece. As I have recently argued, with the support of with the superb Greek economist, Nikolaos Kyriazis, and other leading historians of the Greek world, the ancient Greek experience of democracy and economic growth shows clearly that democracy comes first. The “miracle” of ancient Greek culturewas not based onfirstbuilding a booming economy and then a workable democracy with educated citizens. It was the other way around: self-government by well-informed citizens came first; economic growth followed.

The ancient Greek world was, by premodern standards, an economic powerhouse that experienced a very long period of sustained economic expansion. The cultural glories of ancient Greece were built on a dynamic economy, and that economy was built on the foundation of citizengovernmentin many independent Greek city-states. Greek history shows that thatwhen we get the politics right, when the people are educated in the values of citizenship, a growing economy will follow. That successful economy will be robust to market shocks because it has a firm grounding in the habits of mind and action of its citizens.

It is time for me to conclude. I repeat my warning that the ancient Greek political experience and the Demopolis thought experiment will not provide everything that we hope for from a modern democratic society. We can add much to the basic democracy that was invented by the ancient Greeks: a wider range of human rights, a deeper conception of social justice, a greater appreciation for the value of tolerance. But without a foundation in the basic conception of democracy that is our ancient Greek heritage, without real collective and limited self-government by citizens, without a commitment to the core value of civic dignity, without educated citizens, these other important values will always remainat the mercy of the powerful. And the powerfulmay, at any moment, decide to change the rules.

So we should continue to struggle for human rights and social justice and tolerance. But meanwhile, it is now time for us tofind our way back to basic democracy: The ancient Athenians blazed the trail. Greek writers, from Herodotus to Aristotle, drew themap. Ourcontemporary world has oftenwandered far from the path. But we can regain the road, and we transform it into a highway that is capable of carrying all the heavy traffic, allthe complexity and scale of modernity.

You, theGreeks of 2017, with your unique historical connection to an ancient past, and with yourall-too-recent memory of the horrors of oligarchy and tyranny, youcan take a leading role inshowingthe rest of the world how to regain the lost path, how to rebuild the foundations of democracy in civic dignity and education. I hope to join you in that challenging enterprise. It will not be easy. But I hope, in closing, that you will agree that it is an enterprise that isworthyto beassociated with the name Konstandinos Mitsotakis, the citizen and statesman and scholar we aregathered together today to remember and to honor.

Based on Josiah Ober, Demopolis: Democracy before Liberalism. Cambridge University Press. First published August 2017

*Mr. Ober’s intro in Greek: Κυρίες και Κύριοι. Είναι μεγάλη μου τιμή να είμαι ομιλητής στη πρώτη διάλεξη στη μνήμη του Κωνσταντίνου Μητσοτάκη. Μακάρι να μπορούσα να σας μιλήσω στα ελληνικά, αλλά δεν μπορώ. Γι’ αυτό επιτρέψτε μου να συνεχίσω στα αγγλικά.)