Turkey’s Tilt Toward Russia, Away from NATO Worries EU, Greece

Germany’s call to end Turkey’s European Union accession hopes has led Ankara to go ahead with buying a Russian air defense missile system, causing anxiety in NATO and Greece, which still supports Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hopes of joining the bloc.

The accession talks have gone on for more than 12 years but have been frozen in the aftermath of a failed July, 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan, who then sought and was given near-dictatorial powers, shutting down anti-government media and leading to more calls in the EU for a tougher stance against him.

Greek Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, apparently fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands in the wake of failed Cyprus unity talks, wants EU accession talks to continue, hoping to gain some bargaining power with Turkey on issues between the two countries.

Erdogan has been ramping up provocations against Greece too, sending fighter jets into Greek airspace repeatedly with no censure from the EU, NATO, the United States or United Nations, as well as sending warships past Greek islands.

Following a ban voted in the US Congress on the sale of semi-automatic handguns for Turkish police after Turkish security roughed up American citizens outside the Turkish Embassy during protests, Germany has also stopped arms sales to Turkey, upset with a worsening human rights record there under Erdogan, who wants the death penalty which is barred in the EU.

“We have put on hold all big requests (for arms exports) that Turkey has sent to us, and these are really not a few,” German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was quoted by Reuters as saying.