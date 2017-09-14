Archaeological Council Puts Off Decision on Hellenikon Project

ATHENS – With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ declared “pro-investment” strategy under attack in his own Radical Left SYRIZA party, Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) canceled a meeting to decide whether it would give its needed approval for the 8-billion-euro ($9.52 billion) former Hellenikon International Airport development.

The plan is part of the privatizations demanded by international creditors that Tsipras said he would oppose before reneging on anti-austerity promises and picking up the pace of the sell-off of state assets he had criticized former governments for doing.

KAS could put up a killing roadblock if it declares the site, now abandoned tarmacs, weed-covered runways, derelicts buildings and crumbling airplanes is an archaeological site, and as a handful of SYRIZA dissidents are trying to stop altogether.

The union representing state-employed archaeologists has demanded that a major portion of the 620.5-hectare (1533 acres) expanse be designated as protected without explaining why or what of any archaeological significance is allegedly there.

That comes as an appeal has been lodged against a ruling by the forestry service that 3.7 hectares (9.14 acres) that empty lots on the site are “forestland” even though there isn’t a tree in site and as critics said elements in SYRIZA are reaching at straws to stop the project.

The forest council defended the decision by showing 1930s-era photographs depicting some brush and scrubs and a few trees on the site before it was an airport.

Market experts told the paper that a decision by KAS to declare the plot of archaeological interest could be the beginning of the end of the investment that has been more than a decade in planning and was supposed to become Europe’s largest urban park before a crushing economic crises made successive governments switch to commercial use.

If KAS insists the plot is of archaeological interest, the investors may be forced to seek dozens of permits for each section of construction they wish to undertake on the site, the unnamed analysts told Kathimerini.

The plans include an international hotel resort with a casino, with a total capacity of 1,200 rooms, that cannot be shifted to another spot. “This is no Legoland,” Chief Executive Odisseas Athanassiou stated, according to the paper.