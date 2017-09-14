Rivals Say Tsipras Like Hurricane Irma, Driving Investors Away

ATHENS – With his government accused of trying to shut down a gold mine operation run by a Canadian company and blocking other major projects while it’s courting investors, political rival likened Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras to Hurricane Irma, ruining business.

Speaking hours Tsipras lauded a “pro-investment” scheme despite obstacles from ministers and members of his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party, a spokesman for the New Democracy Conservatives said Tsipras “was to Greece what Hurricane Irma is to America: destruction in its wake,” comparing politics to tragedy.

Eldorado Gold, which operates Hellas Gold, said it would suspend the gold mine and put up to 2400 workers out of a job unless the government stops delaying the issuance of licenses and keeps demanding environmental assessments.

Dissidents in SYRIZA are also trying to block an 8-billion-euro ($9.52 billion) development at the old Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast and the Mayor of Corfu, citing leftist philosophical grounds, said he doesn’t want a major tourism project done there.

Environment and Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis said Eldorado is not used to operating in European countries, in reply to Eldorado’s allegations of repeated delays in licensing, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

New Democracy spokesman and former minister Vassilis Kikilias called the weekend appearances and statements by Tsipras at a major trade exhibition in Thessaloniki as an “investment crescendo” that was debunked less than 24 hours by the Eldorado decision. Kikilias reminded that Hellas Gold directly employs 1,100 people and pays taxes to the Greek state.

Democratic Alignment leader Fofi Gennimata also sniped that,”Investors are running away, with the exclusive responsibility being the government’s … 2,500 (direct and indirect) employees are being led to unemployment … before the rooster crows (thrice); a major enterprise closes and the facade of the pro-investment Mr. Tsipras collapses.”

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, the previous Environment Minister charged that the development was “some form of pressure ahead of a referral of problems that the concession (holder) faces with the state to arbitration.”

In radio comments, Skourletis, in fact, said Eldorado is exhibiting an “allergy” to agreed to concession provisions.

Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of Tsipras’ coalition partner the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said the gold mine wasn’t wanted.

“Eldorado’s departure from Greece is not pleasant … but investments that may lead to environmental damages aren’t needed by the country.”

Nikos Karanakis, a Special Adviser to Tsipras who has no qualifications for the position that pays 2,000 euros ($2378) a month – twice what many public hospital doctors and teachers get -, went even further and told the company to get out of Greece.

He went on social media to charge that “el dorado (sic) did what it can. Pollution, destruction of the forest, devastation of human relationships, corrupting consciences … The local community today must take to the streets … (due to the) departure of this country and this ‘project’, and support its exodus from our country, so that its threat becomes a reality … good riddance el dorado (sic) and here’s hoping you don’t take root anywhere.”

A group of miners from northern Greece clashed with police Sept. 13 outside government buildings in Athens during a protest called after their Canada-based mining company threatened to suspend investments in the country.

A small group managed to push past police and enter the building, while riot police fired volleys of pepper spray to push back the protesters. A delegation from the protesters later met with Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis.

The miners from the Eldorado Gold mine in the Halkidiki region were seeking assurances for their jobs after Eldorado Gold said it would suspend operations except for maintenance and environmental work on Sept. 22 unless licenses it said were pending were issued in time.

The government says the company has not provided some required information for the pending permits, and says they will go to arbitration, which is to begin in the coming days.

After meeting with the workers, Stathakis said that three pending permits for one of the mine’s operations were to be issued this week, as had previously been announced, while the remaining differences were to go through the arbitration process, expected to last about three months.

Later Sept. 13, Eldorado Gold announced it had received two permits, one of which is an operating permit for its mine in Olympias, valid for three years.

“This is a positive step forward,” company President and CEO George Burns was quoted as saying in a company press release. “However, we are still waiting on other permits.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)